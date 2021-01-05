Keonjhar: The famous Lord Baldev Jew Temple in this district will soon gate a facelift, informed district collector Ashish Thakare. Informing about the development, Thakare said the beautification work will be completed by the end of 2021.

He also informed that the state government has sanctioned Rs 1 cr to carry out the beautification drive.

Sources said, in the first phase, Bhajan Mandap, Snana Mandap, Bhoga Mandap will be renovated and in the second phase, a toilet complex and hand and feet washing zone will come up and other maintenance works will be carried out.

The temple located in Old Town area in Keonjhar district is situated in 1.96 acres of area. Lord Baldev Jew and his siblings Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra are worshipped here. Apart from that, there are temples dedicated to other gods and goddesses on the temple premises.

As Keonjhar is blessed with a number of tourist spots and religious places like Sanaghagara Waterfall, Badaghagara Waterfall, Gundichaghagi Waterfall, Kanjhari Dam, Ghatagaon Maa Tarini Temple, Sitabinj, Gonasika etc, visitors throng this district all the year round and a tour is not complete without a visit to the Baldev Jew Temple.

With the announcement of renovation work to be carried out, the people of the district are hopeful that thetemple will definitely attract more visitors.

PNN