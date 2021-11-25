Keonjhar: A newly-built handball stadium with all modern facilities was opened in Keonjhar town, Tuesday. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the facility.

The stadium has a synthetic handball court which is the first of its kind in the state. The stadium has been built with Rs 3.26 crore sanctioned by the district mineral foundation and will help in sponsoring national and international players and in holding major tournaments.

This stadium approved by the International Tennis Federation has a dual court built with the materials approved by the International Handball Federation, the district administration said.

The stadium spread over an area of 1.6 acre has a sitting capacity for 200 spectators at a time, the district administration said. Apart from handball, this stadium has facilities for other sports.

It has special tracks designed for morning walks, yoga, open-air gymnasium, indoor gymnasium and sports facilities. This stadium has arrangements for floodlights which will help in hosting tournaments and matches at night.

PNN