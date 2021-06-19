Keonjhar: In a curious case, a thief who had entered a house in Uchabali village under Tamaka police limits of Keonjhar district to steal valuables fell asleep during his misadventure. The accused was arrested along with another man Saturday.

According to a police official, the accused men were identified as 30-year-old Prashant Prusty from Uchabali village and 20-year-old Satyananda Das alias Chagulu from Dhinkia village under Ghasipura police limits of Keonjhar district.

The house owner Suresh Kumar Sahu is an official of state Steel and Mines department. He presently serves in Bhubaneswar and resides with his family at Nuasahi locality of Uchabali. Sahu and his family members were away from the home for the last few days, the police official added.

The miscreants took advantage of the family’s absence and targeted the house.

After being informed by a neighbour, Sahu immediately returned home and informed the Tamaka police. When Sahu and police reached the house, they found intoxicated Chagulu was sleeping on the floor inside the house.

Police have registered a theft case under Sections 380, 34 of IPC and launched a probe in this connection.

