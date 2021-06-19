Jajpur: Odisha government Friday suspended Sukinda tehsildar Bulbul Behera for allegedly dancing in her brother’s wedding procession in violation of Covid-19 safety protocols, Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore Saturday said.

According to a source, a video had emerged showing the tehsildar dancing at the wedding procession in Jagatsinghpur May 21. The incident had then drawn the ire of many across the state.

The video, which went viral soon after, showed Behera dancing without wearing a mask in a group and throwing social distancing norms to the wind. Besides, the 25-person limit imposed on wedding ceremonies at that time was also violated.

Acting on an FIR lodged by local sarpanch Silarani Khandual, Tirtol police in Jagatsinghpur district had registered a case in this connection. Jajpur district administration also submitted a report to the state government following an inquiry after which departmental action was taken against the tehsildar.

PNN