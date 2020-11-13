Keonjhar: In a tragic fire mishap, a woman and her mother-in-law succumbed to the burn injuries that they suffered in a fire mishap that took place allegedly due to a gas leak in their house in Ghasipura in this district Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sunita (27) and her mother-in-law Kanan Das (54).

According to a source, the family resides near Ghasipura Electricity Office. It was when Kanan was making tea Thursday evening that the fire erupted, engulfing her.

Hearing her scream, her daughter-in-law came to her rescue but she was also caught in the flame. The severely burnt Kanan and Sunita were immediately rushed to Anandapur sub-divisional hospital and from there they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

While undergoing treatment, Sunita first succumbed at about 10.00 pm and about 10 minutes later Kanan breathed her last.

PNN