Keonjhar: Production at Bagiaburu Iron Ore Mines, operated by Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd. (OMDC), has been disrupted since Thursday as employees staged a protest over unpaid salaries and benefits. OMDC, a subsidiary of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) under the Ministry of Steel, is located in the Joda mining sector of Keonjhar district.

mpany’s Thakurani office gate in Barbil, demanding payment of six months’ pending salaries, four months’ unpaid wages for contract workers, and overdue medical reimbursements. Protesters said financial hardships have made it difficult to support their families and pay for their children’s education.

Despite OMDC earning approximately `50 crore in the past six months, employees claim the company has failed to disburse salaries to 450 employees totaling `6.2 crore. “We depend on our monthly wages and allowances like medical expenses and leave travel allowance (LTA),” said employee Jyoti Ranjan Mohanty.

Debakant Rath, general secretary of OMDC Karmachari Sangha, said multiple appeals to the ministry and higher authorities were ignored, forcing workers to strike.

OMDC General Manager BB Gomango stated that employees received December salaries but arrears remain unpaid due to unapproved funds. He assured payments would be made once funds are released from the head office.

