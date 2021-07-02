Kochi: The Kerala High Court refused Friday to stay further proceedings in the sedition case registered against Lakshadweep filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana. The high court was considering a plea filed by Sulthana seeking to quash the FIR registered against her by the Kavaratti police. The court said investigation in the case was in a preliminary stage and more time may be required for completing the probe. The court also directed the Lakshadweep administration to provide details of the investigation.

When the matter was taken up, the counsel for the administration opposed the plea. The counsel submitted that the investigation in the case was in a preliminary stage.

Also read: Ayesha Sulthana gets anticipatory bail in sedition case

A case was registered June 9 under Section 124-A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of IPC. It was done so on the basis of a petition lodged by a political leader hailing from Kavaratti.

Last week, the High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Sulthana in the sedition case. Granting bail, Justice Ashok Menon had said there was no apparent indication in her statement, which amounts to imputations or assertions prejudicial to the national interest.

Sulthana was interrogated by the Kavaratti police thrice last week in connection with the case.