Thiruvananthapuram: Six more coronavirus cases were confirmed Tuesday in Kerala, taking the total number of infected to 12 as the government decided to impose severe restrictions, including closure of educational institutions and cinema houses till the month end, in a bid to halt its further spread.

Announcing the latest cases at a media interaction here after a special cabinet meeting held to discuss the coronavirus situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at least 1,116 people are under observation – 149 in isolation wards of various hospitals and 967 under home quarantine.

The fresh cases are friends and relatives of Italy-returned couple and their son who had Saturday tested positive for the deadly virus along with two other kin staying with them at their home in Rane in Pathanamthitta district, Health Minister KK Shailaja, who was also present, informed. The aged parents of the couple are among the six latest positive cases, she said.

Besides these 11, a three-year child who returned along with his parents from Italy, tested positive Monday in Kochi.

Kerala has been hit by the second round of coronavirus cases after the country’s first three positive cases in the state were successfully cured and discharged from hospitals last month.

Vijayan said schools and colleges and cinemas would remain closed in Kerala till March 31.

Classes from I to VII standards of all schools – state, CBSE and ICSE boards – will remain shut and examinations which have begun for them will be put on hold.

Examinations for class X, Plus Two and vocational higher secondary will however, continue. Final examinations of class eight and nine also will proceed as usual. Students under observation would be permitted to write examinations in a special room, the Chief Minister informed.

“This is a time when large number of festivals is held in Kerala in which scores of people participate. At this juncture, it will be harmful if such gatherings are held as it could help in spread of the virus,” Vijayan said. “So it is better to call off such festivities,” he added.

“As the hill temple Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala will re-open March 13, monthly poojas can be held, but at this juncture devotees should avoid darshan,” Vijayan said.

Among other restrictions, Vijayan said marriage rituals can be held, but large gathering of people should be avoided.

All government related functions, including those with ministers’ participation, have been postponed. In all government offices, precautions will be taken against the spread of the coronavirus and sanitisers would be made available.

