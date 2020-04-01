Kesinga: In a bid to ensure hassle-free shopping amid coronavirus outbreak, the state government Wednesday relocated the main daily market of Kesinga town in Kalahandi district to Vidyapitha playground here.

The vegetable vendors have been asked to maintain social distancing while selling their stuff.

The customers have also been asked to maintain social distancing from the sellers and other buyers during shopping to protect themselves from the coronavirus, NAC executive officer Sidhant Pattanaik said. Strong action will be taken if it is violated,” the officer added.