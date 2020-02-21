Washington: Donald Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison for impeding a congressional investigation, in a case that ignited a firestorm over the US president’s political interference in the justice system.

Stone, a veteran Republican operative and one of the president’s oldest confidants, was convicted in November of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to cheat in the 2016 election.

“The truth still matters,” said US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson as she handed down the sentence to Stone, who will remain free while his request for a new trial is considered.

“Roger Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t, his belligerence, his pride in his own lies are a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the very foundation of our democracy,” the judge added.

Trump said soon after he believed Stone had a ‘very good chance’ of being cleared in the long run. He accused the jury without evidence of being ‘tainted’.

The president controversially commuted the sentences this week of nearly a dozen criminals with links to his friends and political allies – including a corrupt politician and a tax fraud police chief. But he ruled out immediately issuing Stone the pardon many had been expecting.

“I’m going to let this process play out,” Trump said at an event in Las Vegas. “At some point I’ll make a determination… We’re waiting.”

Trump sparked outrage by decrying a ‘miscarriage of justice’ after prosecutors he smeared as corrupt recommended Stone be jailed for up to nine years, in accordance with federal sentencing guidelines.

The president has attacked the jury previously, as well as Jackson, who last year jailed former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort for unlawful lobbying and witness tampering.

At Thursday’s hearing, Jackson hit out at the ‘extraneous commentary’ surrounding the case and ‘the unprecedented actions of the Department of Justice within the past week’.

But she added that she chose a lower sentence because she was moved by letters from Stone’s relatives and friends, casting the 67-year-old grandfather as a caring family man who had helped NFL players with brain injuries, rescued dogs and supported criminal justice reform.

