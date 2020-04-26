Chhatrapur: Khalikote police has been lauded for helping out a woman in distress living at Keshpur under Khalikote block in Ganjam district. Police have provided her with all the essential commodities she and her three-year-old daughter needs during the ongoing lockdown. They have promised to do so whenever she needs help.

Sunita Subudhi lives with her daughter alone as her husband is currently working abroad. Due to lockdown, she and her daughter had been confined indoors. However, recently she had exhausted whatever she had stocked including baby food.

Sunita did not want to leave her daughter alone and go out to procure essential commodities. So she called up Saturday the control room set up by the Odisha government. She described her plight to the person who picked up her call.

The message was duly passed on to Khalikote police officials. They got into action immediately. Within few hours, the cops knocked at the door of Sunita and delivered the essentials. “Seeing them at my doorstep carrying essential commodities including baby food, I was stunned. I could not even thank them properly, she said.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai heaped the Khalikote police for their act in a social media post.

PNN