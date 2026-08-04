Bhubaneswar: In a major relief for farmers, the enrolment deadline for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the Kharif 2026 season in Odisha has been extended from July 31 to August 15, 2026, official sources said.

The extension was approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare following a request from the state’s Cooperation department, they said Monday.

The additional window will enable more eligible farmers to enrol under the flagship crop insurance scheme and protect their crops against losses caused by natural calamities and other notified risks, particularly amid concerns over an El Niño year.

The notified crops covered under PMFBY for Kharif 2026 include paddy, maize, groundnut, ragi, cotton, red gram, ginger and turmeric in designated areas.

The scheme is open to loanee farmers, non-loanee farmers and sharecroppers, ensuring broad coverage across the farming community.