Khurda: After two positive cases were reported from Banapur NAC from nine positive cases of Khurda district Saturday, the district administration declared entire Banapur NAC area as containment zone.

The district administration has banned movement of public and vehicle in the area.

An official of the district administration said, “We sealed the villages for carrying out contact tracing, testing and isolation activities to prevent further spread of coronavirus”.

Residents of these areas have been asked to stay inside their houses. Policemen have been deployed at key junctions to enforce the containment zone norms. Essentials commodities are being provided at the doorsteps of villages by the district administration.

Meanwhile, nodal officers are collecting swab samples of villagers and carrying out a sanitisation drive.

