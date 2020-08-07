Khurda: A day after Khurda SP tested positive for COVID-19, district collector Sanat Mohanty’s COVID-19 test was conducted Friday.

SP Ajay Pratap Swain had welcomed the newly appointed collector on his first day of resuming his duty. As he came in direct contact with the SP, his swab samples were collected for test. Report is awaited.

Besides the collector, swab samples of all the other employees including his driver, PSO, sub-collector, project director and the executive officer, Khurda municipality of his office were also collected.

Notably, Khurda SP Swain had informed in a tweet that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report, the SP contracted the virus from a COVID-19 infected staff of district headquarters office. Following this, swab samples of all other staffs were also collected and sent for testing for the virus. After the detection, he has kept himself under home quarantine.

Notably, Khurda district Friday topped the list of COVID-19 infected districts with reporting the highest number of 298 new cases, followed by Ganjam and Rayagada districts in second and third positions with 279 and 152 new cases respectively.

