Bhubaneswar: With Khurda district continuously surpassing Ganjam in daily detection of COVID cases for last five days, it has been a matter of great concern for the district administration as well as the state government.

Khurda district reported 488 COVID-19 cases Sunday. The same day, Ganjam, once known as a hotspot, reported 318 positive cases.

If the fresh cases reported from Khurda and Ganjam in last three days are taken into consideration, the situation in Khurda district can well be imagined.

Saturday, Khurda and Ganjam had reported 378 and 327 cases respectively. COVID cases detected in these two districts Friday stood at 332 and 280 respectively. Thursday, these districts had reported 274 and 267 cases respectively. The last time Ganjam had reported more cases than Khurda was August 11. On that day, Ganjam’s cases stood at 227 and Khurda’s at 218.

Observing the daily cases, people have started speculating that it’s only a matter of time before Khurda’s COVID situation gets worse that of Ganjam.

Notably, Odisha reported highest single-day spike of 2,924 cases Sunday. Of them, while 1815 were from quarantine centres, 1,109 cases were local ones. With this, the state’s tally has gone up to 60,050.

PNN