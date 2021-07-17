Khurda district has been reporting a maximum number of Covid cases in the first and second waves of the pandemic. The district has also been plagued by illegal stone quarrying and other issues. In a tête-à-tête with Manish Kumar of Orissa POST, Khurda Collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty opens up. Excerpts…

Khurda is seen as a Covid-troubled district due to its high caseload. Your take?

Khurda administration is entrusted with the task of managing the Covid scenario in areas except for the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation jurisdiction. We are now in a better situation, thanks to the relentless efforts of the administration. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in our jurisdiction, which was around 11.41 per cent in June first week, declined to 2.09 per cent by July first week. Khurda is on a recovery path.

What measures have been taken to reduce the caseload?

A nodal officer has been dedicated for every block to manage the Covid situation. This apart, I am personally reviewing the situation thrice a week. As per the Chief Minister’s directive, we have ensured the participation of the local community and members of Panchayati Raj Institutions as well as Mission Shakti to manage the Covid crisis. So far, we have declared 544 containment zones, out of which 14 are still in force. Moreover, Covid violators were being fined.

How Khurda is preparing itself for a possible third wave?

We are taking a multi-sectoral approach to keep the possible third wave at bay. Efforts are on to inoculate all the vulnerable sections of society on a war footing. This apart, strengthening paediatric care in hospitals, early commencement of surveillance activities at village levels and strengthening the overall health infrastructure is being done.

Illegal stone quarrying is rampant in the district. What measures are being taken to curb the menace?

Led by sub-collectors, sub-divisional committees comprising police, Revenue, Forest and geology officials have been formed to plan, monitor and carry out raids, collect fines and file cases. As a result of our effective crackdown, the collection of penalty, which was around Rs 2.47 crore in 2019-2020 FY, has gone up to Rs 4.05 crore in FY 2020-21.

What role does your administration play in the 6-laning of Bhubaneswar-Tangi NH?

Basically, our role is that of a facilitator in the 6-laning project. Ensuring a timely supply of aggregates and resolving local issues have been prioritised for the project. The close proximity of market complexes to the sub-roads and its eviction as part of the expansion will be a challenge for us. This apart, demand for underpasses at some places may create local agitations and the subsequent pressure. The district administration will definitely try resolving the issues in order to ensure a hassle-free execution of the mega project.

What are the major initiatives you have so far taken as a Collector that you are proud of?

Effective management of two waves of the pandemic, breaking the deadlock in the industrialisation of the district by resolving the land disputes at Mukundaprasad, Jayamangal and Kholadwara and finding solutions to issues related to the road overbridge at Jatni, construction of NH at Naharakanta (pending since 2010) were some of the works I can recount. Moreover,

facilitating the development of Sri Sankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute,

a state-level OAV at Andharua and state-level Museum for Odisha Mineral Development Corporation Limited were also some of the works I am proud of.