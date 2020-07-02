Bhubaneswar: Khurda Municipality officials have closed the municipality office till July 5, after an employee tested positive Thursday for COVID-19.

Sources said, the employee is a resident of Telenga Sahi area under Ward No.15 of the Khurda Municipality. The Telenga Sahi locality has also been declared as a Containment Zone.

During contact tracing municipality officials have come to know that the infected person had come in contact with 33 others in the recent past.

The Khurda district administration has ordered municipality officials to collect the swab samples of those 33 persons and their family members for testing. They have also been asked to stay in home quarantine till the test reports come.

Fire brigade teams are sanitising the Telenga Sahi area.

Movement of vehicles and locals has been totally prohibited within the Containment Zone. Local residents have been instructed to stay at home. All shops, business establishments, government and private institutions within the Containment Zone will also remain closed.

PNN