Khurda: Kankanakuda which once hosted the Srimandir deities—Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra—during attacks on the 12th century shrine by hostile forces is yet to get the state’s recognition as a tourist destination even as it boasts ample potential to become a major tourism hub in Odisha.

In the annals of history, Srimandir had faced over a dozen attacks from hostile elements. And it is the servitors, Gajpati royals and local volunteers who secretly carried the deities out of the 12th century shrine before hiding them at ‘safer places’.

Situated in the sylvan settings near Nairi village in Chilika under Khurda district, Kankanakuda attracts tourists from far and wide round the year. Kankanasikhari and Harihareswar temples, and Ganga and Yamuna springs are among the major attractions of Kankanakuda which enthrals the visitors and hold them to spend some extra hours in Nature’s lap.

According to Madala Panji, Lord Jagannath and his siblings had spent seven months and 27 days at Harihareswar temple. The podium on which the idol of Lord Jagannath was installed could be seen even now. A Rath Yatra was held at the Harihareswar temple in 1732. The remnants of the period—Gundhicha Kupa, Badadanda and Gundhicha banyan tree could also be witnessed even after around four centuries.

History has it that Lord Jagannath had to be shifted to Kankanasikhari from Harihareswar when Taki Khan attacked Banpur March 28, 1732. It was during that period when servitors worshipped the Lord with the water fetched from the nearby Yamuna stream. Similarly, during the deities’ stay at Kankanasikhari, the celestial siblings were offered spine gourd (as ‘prasad’) collected from the nearby woods. It is from this episode, that spine gourd was allowed to be cooked at Srimandir kitchen.

Ganga and Yamuna streams, Kankana hills besides the Harihareswar mandap at Kankanakuda are touted as mute spectators narrating the tales of the Lords’ exile.

It was in 2007 when the Shree Jagannath temple Administration (SJTA) woke up from the slumber as a few of its officials visited the place and held meetings. A year later, a podium (simhasana) was installed at the sacred place. Soon after, a wheel of Lord Jagannath’s chariot— Nandighosha—was brought from Puri and installed which is being worshipped since then.

Intellectuals and heritage experts, meanwhile, condemned the alleged step-motherly attitude of the authorities towards Kankanasikhari and Harihareswar temples.

Sources said ‘Awhana and Kalinga Kanya Paika Akhada’ had on several occasions approached the Khurda Collector, Chief Minister, district tourism officer and department of Tourism demanding the state’s recognition as a tourist destination, but to no avail. The Chilika MLA has recently urged the state government for recognition of Kankanasikhari as the tourist destination.

How to reach

One has to travel around 2km from Khurda’s Nachuni and reach Gangadharpur railway station. From Gangadharpur railway station, a visitor needs to cover around 3km to reach Nairi village and take a boat to cross Chilika for reaching Kankanakuda.

By road, visitors may reach Kankanakuda from Balugaon or Khurda’s Nachuni. The distance between Khurda and Nairi is 55km, while Balugaon and Nairi is around 17km. This apart, the amazing destination may also be reached by boat after covering Sorana, Kalupada, Baradi, Balugaon and Satapada along with a few nearby villages.

