Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani Thursday shared a throwback picture from her Maldivian holiday and said that she misses the sunshine and the tan.

Kiara posted a video collage on Instagram featuring her in a bikini, holidaying in the picturesque tourist locale.

“Missing the sunshine & tan,” she wrote as caption, with a sun emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara, who was last seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani, will be next seen in Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, besides Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.