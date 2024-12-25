Rourkela: A three-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a speeding truck in Sundargarh district Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on NH-143, which runs through Biramitrapur town in Sundargarh district.

Police said the kid and his family were riding a scooter when a speeding bike coming from the opposite direction collided with them. The collision threw the child into the path of an oncoming truck.

The driver fled the scene, police added.

Following the accident, locals staged a road blockade for nearly two hours, demanding the arrest of the truck driver.

Police arrived at the scene and assured the protestors that efforts would be made to arrest the driver, said Sushant Das, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Biramitrapur.

PNN