Malkangiri: Following the death of six people within a year allegedly due to kidney-related ailments at Panaraguda and MP-V2 village under Korukonda block of Malkangiri district, a team from the Health department Wednesday collected samples of suspected patients for testing.

Health officials camped in the two villages and also collected samples from different water-bodies which are being used in the region for drinking and other household purposes.

“Number of kidney patients in Panaraguda and MP-V2 villages has increased significantly in the last couple of years. A number of patients have succumbed to the disease. Three kidney-related deaths were reported in each of the village last year,” locals stated.

“Residents have been suffering from kidney-related diseases due to consumption of impure drinking water. Panaraguda has as many as 10 tube wells, but the water coming out is not suitable for the purpose. Likewise, there are 14 tube wells in MP-V2 and the water contains high amount of iron,” Epidemiologist Durgaprasad Raj informed.

“Tribal residents are reluctant in receiving medical treatment at the government hospitals and usually take help of quacks instead, owing to the superstitious beliefs they subscribe to. Moreover, many of them turn to private hospitals in neighbouring states after being lured by local middlemen. Test reports of such hospitals are not trust worthy and hence the patients often need reexamination,” Raj said.

Notably, the team of doctors has begun treating kidney patients after consultation with villagers and sent critical patients to hospital.

PNN