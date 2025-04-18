Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is leading the way in Odisha by offering complex heart surgeries with minimally invasive techniques, eliminating the need for open-heart surgery. Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at KIMS, Amit Kumar Agarwal, recently performed a minimally invasive mitral valve replacement on a 55-year-old patient, Kalia Gouda, with severe mitral valve stenosis.

Unlike traditional procedures that require cutting through the chest bone, this advanced technique involves making a small incision on the side of the chest, allowing the surgeon to operate between the ribs without cutting them. By adopting these methods, KIMS is helping patients avoid the need to travel out of state for advanced cardiac care.

“Minimally invasive and robotic surgeries are the future of cardiac care,” said Agarwal. The benefits are significant: reduced postoperative pain, less bleeding, and only a small, barely visible scar.

This approach also allows patients to recover faster and with fewer complications. The cost of such procedures is notably lower at KIMS compared to other centres in Odisha, making it accessible to a wider range of patients. KIMS is currently performing a variety of minimally invasive heart surgeries, including coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and repairs of septal defects.

PNN