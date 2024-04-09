Baliapal: In a shocking incident, family members of a deceased nine-month-old girl tried to resurrect her by performing rituals at a crematorium with the help of sorcerers at Gengutia village under Baliapal police limits in Balasore district, sources said Monday.

The family members of Mantu Jena allegedly kept the infant’s body inside a mosquito net for two days in the crematorium and tried to resurrect her with the help of the sorcerers.

Sources said, the villagers also assembled at the crematorium waiting with bated breath to see the dead girl come back to life. However, their efforts were frustrated after Baliapal police reached the spot and seized the infant’s body.

Later, they directed the family members to bury her at the crematorium. The sorcerers reportedly managed to escape before police could arrive at the spot.

Sources said Mantu Jena and his family members at Gengutia village had gone to visit Baruni Mela, Saturday. However, after returning home the baby experienced severe breathing problems.

Family members rushed her to the Baliapal Community Health Centre where doctors pronounced her dead. Family members refused to believe the words of the doctor and took the help of a sorcerer to resurrect the baby.

Later, family members carried the body to the crematorium and were trying to resurrect it with the help of a sorcerer when the police intervened.

PNN