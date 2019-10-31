Mumbai: Today is the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of the country. On this day in 1984, he was assassinated by Sikh bodyguards at the Prime Minister’s residence, New Delhi.

Indira declared a state of emergency in the country June 25, 1975, because of the disorder and lawlessness. This day was called the black day in Indian democracy. During this period, police were granted power to impose curfews and indefinitely detain citizens and all publications were subjected to substantial censorship by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Many succumbed to the government pressure but few had the guts to refuse it, one of them was the famous singer-composer-director Kishore Kumar.

It is said that Kishore was very firm in his ethics and never compromised on his principles. Perhaps as a result, restrictions were imposed on his songs.

In fact, during the Emergency, Congress wanted Kishore Kumar to give information about government schemes by singing in his voice. The Congress also understood that they needed a voice that could reach public. For this they approached Kishore Kumar.

Then Minister of Information Broadcasting was Vidya Charan Shukla. He sent a message to Kishore Da that he should sing a song for Indira Gandhi government but the singer turned down the request. Kishore asked the messenger why he should sing this song, so he said, because VC Shukla has asked to do so.

Seeing this order, Kishore was enraged and refused to sing and this hurt the party. They ban Kishore Kumar’s songs on All India Radio and Doordarshan. This ban continued from May 4, 1976 till the Emergency ended.

Among a few Bollywood movies that were banned during emergency were Sholay, Aandhi and Kissa Kursi Ka.