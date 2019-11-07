26,382 people brushed their teeth simultaneously at KISS, Bhubaneswar, to set a new Guinness World Record for most number of people brushing their teeth simultaneously at a single venue

BHUBANESWAR: Colgate joined hands with Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry (IAPHD) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) to highlight the importance of oral care, and set a new Guinness World Record for most number of people brushing their teeth simultaneously at a single venue.

To create this new Guinness World Record, 26,382 people including students, institute staff and tribal children gathered at KISS, to brush at the same time. Commenting on the achievement, Ram Raghavan, managing director, Colgate-Palmolive Limited said, “I am delighted to be here with you to celebrate and salute the spirit of India. Efforts of the participants towards this world record is an achievement by itself and is a matter of pride for all India.”

“Programs such as our flagship ‘Bright Smiles, Bright Futures’, which has touched over 162 million children over the past 40 years is a great example of this. While a lot has been achieved, there’s still a lot more work to be done. And, I think, occasions like today, help to serve as an important reminder about the importance of oral health and its positive impact on people’s health and lives,” he added.

The previous record of most people brushing their teeth simultaneously in a single venue was set by Delhi Public School in Karnataka, India, January 7 2016.

Guinness World Records has previously recognised KISS for the double world record in ‘longest human sentence’ reading ‘we urge for world peace’ and ‘most simultaneous high-fives’ at the same event on a single day in December 2015 and the third world record in attending the ‘largest laughter yoga class’ in the world in August 2017.

Achyuta Samanta, founder, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, said, “Our purpose at KIIT and KISS is to nurture and provide a holistic environment for indigenous children to explore their potential and excel in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. Setting this 4th Guinness World Record is another demonstration of our commitment to teaching our students the right way to live and the correct oral care habits that will stay with them for life and help in building their overall health and well-being.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sabyasachi Saha, secretary, IAPHD, said, “Every year we celebrate 7th November as the National Toothbrushing Day. This year we decided to celebrate it by setting a new Guinness World Record to raise awareness and improve oral hygiene in the country to make every Indian use a toothbrush. This record is an important milestone in the silver jubilee celebration of Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry.”

