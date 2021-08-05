People often buy dozen of ripe bananas but face the problem of storing it for long. Bananas do not last for more than 1-2 days. Ripe bananas start rotting very soon.

To avoid ripe bananas from getting rotten, people buy raw ones and store in the fridges. But, these bananas do not taste good. Very quickly the color turns black and the bananas start rotting. Today in Kitchen Hacks, we are going to tell you such tricks so that your ripe bananas will not get spoilt.

Know the best way to store bananas. How to keep bananas from spoiling?

1- To keep the banana for a long time, wrap the top of the banana with plastic or any paper, this will not spoil bananas quickly.

2- Banana hangers come to protect the bananas from spoilage, you can hang bananas in them. With this, bananas can last for several days.

3- You can also use vitamin C tablet. Dissolve the vitamin C tablet in water and soak a banana in it. Bananas will not rot.

4- To prevent the bananas from getting spoiled, keep them covered with wax paper. If you want, you can also keep the stalk tied with plastic. By doing this, bananas will remain fresh for many days.