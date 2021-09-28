Sharjah: Lusty hitting late in the innings by spinner Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana helped Kolkata Knight Riders overcome Delhi Capitals by three wickets in a low-scoring encounter in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 here Tuesday.

After restricting Delhi Capitals to 127/9 in 20 overs thanks to some disciplined bowling after electing to field, Kolkata Knight Riders looked in trouble as Dinesh Karthik was out with score on 96/5. But Sunil Narine tonked Kagiso Rabada for 21 off the inning’s 16th over and though the Knights lost another wicket, they managed to reach 130/7 with 10 balls remaining. Rana remained unbeaten on 36.

KKR thus moved to 10 points from 11 matches and maintained their chances of reaching the knockout stage.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 127/9 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant, 39, Steve Smith 39, Lockie Ferguson 2/10, Sunil Narine 2/18) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 130/7 in 18.2 overs (Shubman Gill 30, Nitish Rana 36 not out, Sunil Narine 21; Avesh Khan 3/13, Anrich Nortje 1/15).