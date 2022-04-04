Navi Mumbai: Skipper KL Rahul (68, 50b, 6×4, 1×6) and Deepak Hooda (51, 33b, 3×4, 3×6) struck useful half centuries and lifted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to 169 for seven after a disastrous start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL encounter here Monday. After LSG lost three wickets for just 27 runs in the power play, KL Rahul found an able ally in Hooda and added 87 runs for the fourth wicket to revive the innings.

Coming back from a long break after playing their opener last Tuesday, SRH made a dream start. They left the Super Giants in all sorts of trouble early on.

Making a strong comeback after the pounding in his team’s heavy defeat against Rajasthan Royals, Washington Sundar (2/28) was handed the new ball and he delivered in his very first over, and SRH’s second, dismissing the dangerous Quinton de Kock. Backed to bowl in the power play, Washington got de Kock (1) to chip one to Kane Williamson at cover. Few moments later, Washington had Evin Lewis (1) trapped in front of the wicket after the swashbuckling West Indian batter failed to execute his slog sweep.

Manish Pandey struck Romario Shepherd for a four and a six but then, going for one too many, ended up lobbing a catch to mid-on in the same over to leave LSG in a spot of bother.

Spurred by the early success, Williamson effected bowling changes frequently but he may have delayed by at least an over in introducing the attacking T Natarajan while opting for Abdul Samad’s innocuous, part-time seam up stuff at the DY Patil Stadium.

The pacy Umran Malik consistently hit 145 kmps but also leaked plenty of runs, allowing Rahul and Hooda to settle down and revive LSG’s innings.

Having withstood the early reverses, the duo of Rahul and Hooda went about their task in a professional manner. They brought the 100 up of the innings in the 14th over with Malik going for 16 runs.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants 169 for 7 (KL Rahul 68, Deepak Hooda 51, T Natarajan 2/26, Washington Sundar 2/28) versus Sunrisers Hyderabad