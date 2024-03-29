Bengaluru: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match here Friday.

KKR have made one change with left-arm spinner Anukul Roy coming in.

KKR have handed a debut IPL cap to 18-year-old top-order batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who is in their substitutes list.

RCB, on the other hand, have gone with the same playing XI.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (w), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

