Koraput: The Koraput district administration announced Friday afternoon that it will support tribal talent Namita Melaka’s education and music training.

She will pursue her studies including music training in Bhubaneswar.

However, this would be aided by the state government, the district administration informed. The young girl with her father met Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra yesterday. She expressed her desire to appear the higher secondary examination from her school.

Namita Melaka is a young tribal girl from the remote Chintaguda village in Koraput district. She became an overnight singing sensation on social media after two of her songs went viral a few days ago. Namita sings in Hindi, Odia and her own native tribal language (Kui).

Notably, Koraput district Collector Madhusudan Mishra had earlier paid a visit to Namita’s house a few days ago and provided her with some financial assistance. Namita later disclosed her desire to use the received amount to purchase a television for her family.

It was her teacher Bansidhar Halwa who helped her voice reach thousands. Now, Namita has been earning accolades from all quarters. She enjoys the adulation as it also inspires her to achieve greater things.

PNN