Koraput: Vigilance sleuths Thursday arrested an agriculture officer working at the Koraput district administration office. He allegedly had unaccountable cash worth Rs11 lakh. The accused has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Mohanty.

The vigilance team apprehended Mohanty near a ghat in Jeypore district while he was on his way to Bhubaneswar in his official vehicle after his transfer. The cash was seized from the car. The sleuths intercepted the car and found Rs 11 lakh inside it. While conducting a body search on Mohanty, they found another Rs 30,000 in his possession.

Acting on inputs, the officials had been keeping a close watch on Mohanty’s movements. He was taken to the vigilance office in Koraput where he was questioned about the source of the cash.

Vigilance officers said that the details pertaining to the source of the seized cash and other assets in Mohanty’s possession will only be known after a thorough probe.

PNN