Koraput: The Central University of Odisha located in Koraput is optimistic to set up a world-class tribal library, archaeological museum and research institute on its premises.

Prof Chakradhar Tripathy, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Odisha, is optimistic about this after he met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan Thursday.

The varsity has proposed to open a world-class tribal library, archaeological museum and research institute in Koraput.

“There was a positive discussion with the President of India in this regard and she appreciated the academic initiative of the Vice Chancellor,” an official note said.

Prof Tripathy is quite optimistic that the Centre will be set up in this university as soon as possible and it will help in the field of conservation and research on the language, culture and knowledge of the tribal people in the region and across the country.

The university is also trying to engage international researchers to conduct research on indigenous cow milk, which has the potential to kill cancer cells as described in the Veda, the official note said.

The varsity sources said that in a bid to promote sports in the university, a permanent sports Professor is being appointed.

PTI