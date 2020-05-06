Rourkela: A bus which arrived here Wednesday from Kota in Rajasthan with Odia students was detained by officials of the Sundargarh district administration and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC). They said the bus has been detained for safety reasons.

Out of the 25 students aboard the bus 12 belonged to Rourkela city. The others were from the districts of Sambalpur, Angul, Nuapada, Cuttack and Jajpur. All the students had been medically screened at Kota before the start of their journey two days back. They were stamped on their hands to prove that they had been medically examined.

However, the Sundargarh district administration and RMC authorities did not have any information about the arrival of the bus. So when it arrived here at the Sector 2 bus terminus, it was immediately whisked away Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) campus. The 12 students who arrived in the bus were put under quarantine. Officials also said that those who had de-boarded the bus will be traced and put under quarantine. All the 25 returnees will also undergo thorough medical examination, they said.