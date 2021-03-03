Koraput: Hearing a writ petition February 19 filed by Odisha government over Kotia border row with Andhra Pradesh, the apex court had allowed four weeks time to Odisha to file its response.

However, the State government sought legal opinion Wednesday from former Supreme Court Judge Justice AK Pattanaik. The State Revenue and Disaster Management department has directed Koraput district Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar in this regard.

The Collector is to handover photo copies of all relevant documents and brief Justice Pattanaik on Kotia issue as well. The Additional Counsel of Odisha government Suman Pattanayak will accompany Akhtar to Delhi for the purpose, a district official stated.

Notably, the counsel for Andhra government had argued during the hearing, “By no stretch of imagination can it be stated that there was a breach of undertaking or of any order passed by the Supreme Court, and the contempt petition should be junked.”

Odisha government’s counsel Vikas Singh later had sought four weeks time from the top court. The counsel for Andhra Pradesh Mahfooz Nazki consented to it saying that he has no objection.

PNN