Pottangi: Officials and people’s representatives of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh continue to make incursions into Kotia panchayat under this block of Koraput district despite the district administration’s attempts to thwart their bid and the apex court asking both states to resolve the issue amicably.

Andhra’s attempt to encroach upon Kotia was reported again Tuesday. This time Andhra’s Salur MLA Rajan Dora visited Tadibalsa village under Kotia panchayat and laid the foundation stones of some developmental projects at a function organised in the village.

Laying the foundation stones, Dora thundered that the bordering villages of Kotia panchayat are as much of Andhra Pradesh as they are of Odisha. He slammed the stepped-up security by the Koraput district administration in the bordering villages.

Joining as the chief guest at an event, Dora laid the foundation stone of a building for women members of local self-help groups at an estimated cost of Rs 16 lakh. He also laid the foundation stone of a shelter house to be built at a cost of `9 lakh for the villagers visiting the weekly haats.

Meanwhile, the MLA pulled up the Andhra Pradesh police for not countering the security arrangements put in place by the Koraput district administration in the bordering villages and questioned why the police of his state are running away without giving a fitting response.

He said that there is no order on unilateral implementation of developmental programmes in Kotia panchayat and it is as much theirs as it is of Odisha. Dora said that a mega programme will soon be organised at Neredibalsa of Kotia panchayat.

Meanwhile, the Tadibalsa villagers met Dora alleging that the security arrangements made by the Odisha government in the area are suffocating them. The villagers reportedly said that the administrative officials and public representatives should visit them to redress of their plights and grievances.

On the other hand, some villagers submitted a memorandum to Dora demanding implementation of the developmental programmes in their village and also expressed their interest to merge with the neighbouring state.

According to reports, the district administration was aware of the programme but not a single official was found at the venue of the event. They were found reviewing the situation by staying at Madakar and Uppersembi villages of Kotia panchayat.

