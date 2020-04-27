Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon says she’s sometimes an over thinker. Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a photo collage of herself in a beautiful off shoulder white, black and yellow dress. In the collage, Kriti can be seen striking four different moods.

“Yup I’m a thinker… Sometimes… An over-thinker,” she captioned the photograph.

Kriti’s singer sister Nupur Sanon took to the comment section and wrote: “Sometimes.”

The actress’ “Luka Chuppi” co-star Kartik Aaryan posted a hilarious comment.

“Aapki kameez Majnu bhai ne paint ki hai? (Is your dress painted by Majnu bhai,” he wrote taking an example of actor Anil Kapoor’s character Majnu bhai from “Welcome”.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen “Mimi”, directed by Laxman Utekar.

The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film “Mala Aai Vhhaychay”. Kriti stars in the film in the lead role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.

The film is slated to be released in July.