Puri: Construction work for Srikhetra Krushak Bazar, a market complex for big traders in the Holy City here, has been expedited by the district administration.

The administration has planned to complete the first phase of the construction work of the project within two months. It has also written to the state government seeking grants for the second phase of the construction work of Krushak Bazar, sources said.

The administration had laid foundation for Srikhetra Krushak Bazar at Samang near Mangalaghat November 4, 2017 to allocate shops and godowns to big traders of the city. It had planned to construct 21 godowns by spending around Rs 4 crore in the initial phase.

At the foundation laying ceremony, people’s representatives and government officials had claimed that the new project would help reducing congestions in city markets. Besides, heavy vehicles carrying merchandise could easily reach the Krushak Bazar, they claimed.

The construction work for the project was initially delayed for land acquisition issues. However, the administration has expedited the work by solving all issues related to land acquisition.

“The first phase construction work for the project will be completed within two months. We have sought grants from the government to carry out second phase construction work,” said Puri sub-collector Bhabataran Sahu.