Bengaluru: Following the sad demise of Union Minister of state for Railways Suresh Angadi, Karnataka Thursday decided to fly the flag half-mast on all government buildings as a mark of tribute.

According to the government notification, the state has also cancelled all official engagements and cultural programmes too as a mark of respect.

The ongoing Monsoon session will also pass a condolence resolution after leaders pay tribute, and the House is likely to get adjourned for the day thereafter.

Angadi passed away at the age of 65 due to COVID-19 infection, and he is the first member of the Union cabinet to have succumbed to this viral infection.

Angadi had announced on Twitter September 11 that he had contracted the disease.