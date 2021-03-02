Bhubaneswar: The Kuakhai LHS bridge here will be closed for the movement of vehicles for two months from Tuesday (March 2). The bridge has been closed as urgent repair works on the portion of NH-16 will be carried out.

In a public notice, the Commissionerate Police said NHAI/ SJEPL have proposed urgent repair and maintenance work for Kuakhai LHS bridge. The repair work will be carried out during a period of 60 days.

Regarding the diversion of traffic, the notice informs that all the vehicles coming from the Bhubaneswar side towards Cuttack side shall not ply on this bridge (LHS) and shall be diverted towards middle Kuakhai bridge from March 2, 2021 to May 2, 2021.

In order to facilitate the repair works for the benefit of the commuters, there is a need for diversion of the vehicles for smooth flow of traffic at aforesaid bridge on NH-16 and the approach roads for safety and security of commuters as per the feasibility report submitted by ACP Traffic, Cuttack, the notice stated.

PNN