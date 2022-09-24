Baripada: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu had earlier stated that leaders of various outfits protesting for tribal status to the Kurumi community have been misleading people with an intention of creating vote bank. This statement of the Union Minister has left the people of Kurumi community infuriated. Hundreds of people from various organisations staged protests against this statement of the Union Minister in front of the Collectorate in Baripada, Friday. Shouting slogans against Tudu, they burnt effigies of the Union Minister. “It is unfortunate on part of an MP who is now in a constitutional position to make such undemocratic and insensitive statement towards Kurumis. We demand his ouster from the ministry as he is irresponsible,” the agitators fumed. It may be noted here that people associated with various Kurumi outfits had staged a rail roko at Bhanjapur railway station a few days ago seeking tribal status to them. Later, Tudu reacting on the protest had reportedly said that leaders of the Kurumi outfits have been protesting from ‘Palli to Delhi’ and mislead people with eye on vote bank, but they would not get tribal status even if they keep on agitating for 100 years.