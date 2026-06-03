New Delhi: India Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on Kuwait International Airport which resulted in the death of one Indian national and injured several others. New Delhi also reiterated its call to not target civilian population, civilian infrastructure and urged parties to stop such attacks.

“We condemn the attack on the Kuwait International Airport today in which an Indian national has died and several of our nationals are injured. Since the onset of the conflict in West Asia, we have strongly urged that civilian population and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted. We again call upon parties to cease such attacks,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Offering condolences to the families of the victims, the MEA assured that the Indian Embassy is extending all possible assistance to those injured.

“We remain in close contact with local authorities for the welfare of Indian nationals. Indian Missions and Posts across the region are on alert and continue to proactively support our community,” the statement added.

Earlier, the Embassy of India in Kuwait confirmed the death of an Indian national in the attack carried out on Kuwait International Airport.

“Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident,” it wrote on X.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed the country’s condemnation and denunciation “in the strongest terms” of the “brutal and ongoing Iranian attacks” using ballistic missiles and drones, targeting once again civilian and vital facilities, including Kuwait International Airport, resulting in the death of one individual, injuries to others, and damage to vital facilities, including diplomatic missions.

“The Ministry affirms the State of Kuwait’s categorical rejection of Iran’s overt aggressive attacks, which lead to increased escalation, heightened tension, and undermine the security and stability of the region, constituting a flagrant violation of the rules of international law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817 of 2026,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the official spokesperson for Kuwait’s Ministry of Health, a comprehensive health mobilisation has been in place since the first hours of the “brutal Iranian aggression” against the State of Kuwait, with 63 injury cases received and seven major emergency surgeries performed.

“The health system continues to enhance its readiness around the clock,” it stated.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence official spokesman Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi stated that armed forces are monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities and expressed readiness to deal with any developments.

In a statement posted on X, Kuwait Army stated, “The Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, stated that a number of hostile drones targeted today the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport as a result of the criminal Iranian aggression, which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries to a number of individuals, who received the necessary medical care.”

“He affirmed that the armed forces are monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities, and they are in a state of complete readiness to deal with any developments, and to take all necessary measures to preserve the security of the country and its stability,” it added.