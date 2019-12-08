Bhubaneswar: A group of students belonging to Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) – 3 in Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar staged a protest Saturday night demanding action against school authorities after a Class XI girl student attempted to commit suicide Friday.

The irate students have given 48 hours to the school authorities to take action against the principal and a lady physical education teacher (PET) of the school who allegedly humiliated the victim that drove her to attempt suicide. Besides, they have also demanded transfer of the duo.

The students alleged that the girl attempted suicide after she was beaten up by the PET for a simple mistake. Feeling humiliated, the student went up to the third floor and jumped off the building. They demanded that the principal and PET should leave the school immediately.

The agitators also claimed that no action has been taken over the incident even though an FIR was lodged with the police.

Notably, the guardians of the students were studying at KV – 3 Saturday gheraoed the office of KV – 3 deputy commissioner demanding an investigation and action against the school authorities after the incident came to fore.

PNN