Bhubaneswar: A woman has accused a contractor of sexually abusing her daughter at a slum under Mancheswar police station here. A complaint has been lodged with the police in this regard by the victim’s mother.

According to sources, the complainant along with her husband and minor daughter stays at a slum in Mancheswar area. The victim’s parents work as daily wagers in the city under the accused contractor. Tuesday morning, the accused suddenly arrived at their residence and asked the couple that there were some urgent work pending at the construction site and they should immediately go there to complete the pending work. The accused reportedly told the couple that he would be late as he had to arrange some other labourers too and left their house.

However, after a few minutes he came back and raped the minor finding her alone in the house. The victim revealed the whole episode after her parents returned in the afternoon. Mancheswar police started an investigation into the case.