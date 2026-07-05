Kendujhar: A construction worker was killed and another sustained critical injuries after a wall of an under-construction house collapsed in Saras village under Kendujhar Town police limits Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Babar Sheikh, a resident of Jangipur village in West Bengal. The injured labourer, Mitu Sheikh, also from Jangipur, was admitted to the Kendujhar district headquarters hospital.

According to police, the two workers from West Bengal, employed by a contractor, were engaged in construction work at the site when a newly built wall on the roof of the first floor of the structure suddenly collapsed, trapping them under the debris.

Babar died at the scene, while Mitu sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.