Bhubaneswar: A crucial link between IIM Sambalpur and NIT Rourkela via Jharsuguda Airport was established Friday as the state Transport department launched the LAccMI Express shuttle service, signifying a crucial milestone in the transport sector, as per a release issued by the department.

Two LAccMI Express shuttles will effectively bridge the gap between the major educational institutions and vital healthcare facilities such as Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR). The service route encompasses prominent establishments including Sambalpur University, VIMSAR, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, providing seamless access to Jharsuguda Airport.

The LAccMI Express shuttle service provides a convenient and efficient transportation option, spanning a distance of 212 km. Departing from IIM Sambalpur at 9 am, the bus arrives at NIT Rourkela by 1:45 pm. The return journey from NIT Rourkela to IIM Sambalpur begins at 2 pm and concludes at 6:22 pm, the release said. Departing from NIT Rourkela at 8:45 pm, the shuttle reaches IIM Sambalpur at 1:11 am. The return journey from IIM Sambalpur to NIT Rourkela starts at 1:45 pm and ends at 6:11 pm. These timings ensure timely and reliable service for passengers, the release mentioned. It also claimed that these timings have been meticulously planned to align with the flight schedules at Jharsuguda Airport, facilitating hassle-free travel for passengers. Fares for LAccMI Express shuttle service have been set at a nominal rate to ensure accessibility for all, said an official.

Female passengers will be charged at a rate of Re 1 per km, whereas their male counterparts will incur a charge of `2 per km, he added. The introduction of this service will facilitate seamless travel experience, promoting regional development, and improving access to essential services.