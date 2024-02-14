Nabarangpur: The Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) bus service has transformed the lives of people staying in the tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district. It has come as a huge boon to thousands of women, farmers, students, and marginal traders, locals informed here Tuesday.

The bus service was launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the first Thursday of the holy month of Margashira. The month of Margashira is associated with goddess Lakshmi. People pray to the goddess for wealth and prosperity. Now the LAccMI bus service is enabling them to earn substantial amounts and also save money. The residents of this district are now commuting from one place to another at affordable costs.

A total of 39 buses are now plying in the district. The buses have made conveyance easy for farmers travelling to local markets or for people who want to visit the district headquarters hospital here. Earlier they had to pay astronomical sums for commuting from one place to another. Students are also availing of the service paying only five rupees for a one-way ticket. The bus service has ensured the connection of all panchayats with block and district headquarters. Muna Dakua, a resident of Badakumari panchayat under Umerkote block said they had to shell out Rs 50 or more for travelling in an auto-rickshaw to Umerkote town for work or to visit a bank.

However, after the launch of the LaccMI bus service, they can travel to Umerkote by spending a nominal amount. Geeta Paika of Padagad, Ambika Patra of Baunshbeda, and Bidyutprabha Behera of Gotiguda villages under Umerkote block said that the LAccMI bus service has come as a boon for them. Commuting has become very easy for them and they thanked the Chief Minister and 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian for launching the service in the district. The bus service connects 26 panchayats under Koshagumuda block as well as inaccessible villages like Motigaon, Badagumuda, Ukia, Pali, Bankuli, Atigaon, and Emkera villages bordering Chhattisgarh. This has immensely benefited the people in these localities. Saheb Jani, a lady trader informed us that due to the LAccMI service, her income has increased substantially. Debaraj Majhi of Ukiapali, Madhab Mirg an of Ekrir, Chittaranjan Goud of Atigaon, and Motiram Bhatra of Bada Gumuru villages said six buses are plying in Koshagumuda block. This has helped the residents living around 80km from the district headquarters avail transportation at very nominal costs. Droupadi Souri of Patakhalia block said that the LAccMi service has connected inaccessible villages like Kuhudi, Phatki, Gambhariguda, Dalbedha, Patakholia, and Jamadarpada with other parts of the district. This has come as a huge boon for the people living in the district, she added. Similarly all remote areas in the 26 panchayats of Raigarh block are now interconnected with one another, locals pointed out.