Rayagada: Lack of mobile network facilities has irked residents and jawans at the CRPF camp in Trilochanpur village under Bijepur police limits in Kalahandi district, a report said.

The jawans have remained disconnected from their families due to lack of network services. Reports said one sub unit C/4 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force in Rayagada is currently deployed at Trilochanpur village.

The area is a Maoist-infested place where reports about ultras indulging in violent activities are nothing new. Maoists often put up posters protesting development works and direct villagers to keep off from police. They demand ransom from contractors and consultancy agencies carrying out development work.

Moreover, lack of good road along with an absence of mobile network has worsened the woes of over 100 CRPF jawans and 25,000 villagers in this panchayat. A jawan on condition of anonymity said they have failed to communicate with their families. The absence of mobile network has also hit their office work.