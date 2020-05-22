Los Angeles: Pop star Lady Gaga has said she considered quitting alcohol while working on her new album ‘Chromatica’. In an interview with Zane Lowe on ‘Apple Music’, the 34-year-old singer, Lady Gaga revealed how she had planned to go sober. This happened when she was penning a song called ‘911’. The song focuses on her experience of taking an antipsychotic medication.

‘Medication not healthy for me’

“I don’t take any pain medication, because it’s not healthy for me. But I’ve flirted with the idea of sobriety. I’m not there yet, but I flirted with it throughout the album. It’s something that came up as a result of me trying to work through the pain that I was feeling,” Lady Gaga said.

Healing process

“But part of my healing process was going on. I was telling myself, ‘Well, I can either lash the hell out of myself every day for continuing to drink. Or I can just be happy that I’m still alive and keep going and feel good enough’. I am good enough. It’s not perfect, but wabi-sabi. I’m perfectly imperfect,” Gaga added.

Kicking the butt

Though the singer did not quit alcohol, she did manage to ditch cigarettes following the album’s recording.

“I quit smoking. I smoked the whole way through making this record. And when we were done, I stopped. It was the most bizarre, beautiful thing that could have happened. This music actually healed me,” Gaga pointed out.

‘Chromatica’ details

‘Chromatica’ is due May 29 and Gaga said the album has more to it than just the music.

“This is not just about music. This is about culture. This is about how can I do something? Where do I fit in? What do I mean in this industry? And you know what? If my record is loved by people, great. And if not I don’t know. I really hope that young artists of any gender identity, any sexual identity, will know that I’m rooting for them. I love them and I hope to convey this message through this record,” Gaga added.

