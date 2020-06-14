Hatadihi: In a mark of furthering a social gesture and discharging official responsibilities as a people’s representative, local sarpanch Anasuya Sethi from Hatadihi in Keonjhar district stood out by celebrating the Raja festival with inmates of a quarantine centre here.

This sarpanch’s gesture spread cheer among the inmates and made the otherwise dull atmosphere of the quarantine centre upbeat.

In addition, the sarpanch treated them with sweets, pancakes (Poda Pitha) and special betels (Raja Pan) to make the inmates feel at home. By doing this, Anasuya played the role of a mother for some and sister for some others, the cheerful inmates said.

“No one should feel away from home during festive occasions like Raja. The people in the quarantine centre are like a family and bonding together. I am happy to do my part in making them feel at home by being with them,” Anasuya gleamed.

Some local social activists, Asha and Anganwadi workers also participated in the Raja celebrations. The extra-official efforts of Anasuya were hailed by people from all quarters.

Notably, 25 inmates have been kept under quarantine here. However, Anasuya celebrated the festival by adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines and maintaining social distancing norms.

