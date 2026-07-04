London: A special IMAX screening of Lagaan and an interaction with lead actor-producer Aamir Khan will mark the critically-acclaimed film’s 25th anniversary at the annual London Indian Film Festival (LIFF).

Now in its 17th year, the festival opens next week with the European premiere of 52 Blue, starring Adil Hussain and Neha Dhupia and directed by acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.

Expanding its scope to six different UK cities and spanning 10 languages, LIFF 2026 will also mark a first-ever showcase of a new generation of Indian films that adopt AI as part of their creative process.

“We made Lagaan with a lot of belief, passion and honesty, never imagining the kind of love it would receive and continue to receive all these years later,” Aamir Khan said in a pre-festival statement.

“I’m truly delighted that this milestone is being celebrated with a screening at the BFI (British Film Institute). To see ‘Lagaan’ still connect with audiences across generations and across geographies is very special,” he said.

Alongside the classic, the festival marks the international premiere of Priyankka Saha’s debut feature film Anmol: Lovingly Yours, in which young parents are put to the ultimate test when their newborn’s gender identity forces them to confront their own beliefs and prejudices.

“For as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated by a childhood story that was spoken about in whispers and fragments,” shares Mumbai-based Saha.

“I am committed to using my platform to explore pressing social issues, amplify marginalised voices, and push the boundaries of cinematic storytelling,” she said.

A ‘Central Gala’ of the festival will feature an onstage reunion of some of the UK’s most iconic South Asian heritage comedians behind the 1990s television hit “Goodness Gracious Me” — Sanjeev Bhaskar, Meera Syal, Nina Wadia and Kulvinder Ghir.

The Restorations strand includes a screening of “In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones”, written by and featuring Booker Prize laureate Arundhati Roy to capture laid-back student life at a Delhi architecture school in the mid-1970s.

“Bringing together a glittering box of indie gemstone films from some of the world’s finest film festivals to UK premiere at our five-city festival offers a rare treat to our audiences and an opportunity to experience the rich creativity of the world’s most populated region,” said Cary Rajinder Sawhney, LIFF CEO and Programming Director.

With editions beyond London including the Birmingham Indian Film Festival and Manchester Indian Film Festival and events also taking in the cities of Sheffield and Bradford, LIFF is pitched as Europe’s largest South Asian film festival.

Its Satyajit Ray Short Film Competition also returns this year as a strand dedicated to championing new generations of South Asian filmmakers.